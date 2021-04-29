Delhi revises April 28 health bulletin, cumulative COVID-19 deaths at 10,98,051

NEW DELHI:

29 April 2021 11:31 IST

The Captial recorded 368 deaths and 25,986 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday according to a health bulletin issued on Thursday morning. The government re-issued the health bulletin after discrepancies were pointed out in the cumulative figures released that showed a number lesser than that was released in the bulletin the previous day.

The cumulative toll now stands at 10,98,051 cases with 15,377 deaths and 9,92,922 recoveries.

There are 99,752 active cases out of which 53,819 are under home isolation. The positivity rate according to Wednesday’s bulletin stands at 31.76% with a total of 81,829 tests conducted over a 24-hour period.

The government issued a corrected bulletin without issuing a statement about the error.