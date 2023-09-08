HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi restaurants stare at losses over the weekend

September 08, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Garvita Shah
The city’s businesses remain committed to the greater good, said a trader in New Delhi.

The city’s businesses remain committed to the greater good, said a trader in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

:

For the restaurants in the New Delhi district, which attract huge footfall over the weekend, the restrictions in view of the G-20 Summit could not have come at a worse time.

While traders rue the financial setback, they are also disappointed at not getting the opportunity to showcase the marketplaces to the G-20 delegates.

All establishments, including schools, offices and restaurants, in New Delhi have been ordered shut on September 8-10. The G-20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in Pragati Maidan over the weekend.

Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association, said, “We wanted to show the marketplace to the G-20 delegates. However, as security is an issue, we will comply with the advisory and keep the market shut.”

Several traders, such as Garnish Oberoi, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India, said the restaurateurs would take the restrictions on their businesses in stride “as responsible citizens”.

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders’ Association, a body of shop owners in Connaught Place, said their request to keep the establishments open was declined due to security reasons. “Despite the setback, the city’s businesses remain committed to the greater good,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / G20 / restaurant and catering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.