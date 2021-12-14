Delhi residents to get free yoga services at their doorstep

New Delhi

14 December 2021 01:01 IST

Kejriwal launches ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme; trained instructors to guide those who register

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme under which all Delhi citizens can get free yoga training at their doorstep six days a week.

The Delhi Government will provide classes and teachers free of cost to the residents. All they need to do is just get together a group of 25 people who are willing to learn yoga and register themselves through a missed call on the number — 9013585858. Citizens can also register themselves on dillikiyogshala.com. The participants also need to decide on an open space like a park or a community hall.

The launch event of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ was held at the Delhi Secretariat auditorium where Mr. Kejriwal was present as the chief guest. He met students and yoga instructors, congratulating them on their progress and excellence in the field of yoga. He also presented award certificates to meritorious yoga instructors of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

“Over the past seven years, the Delhi Government has carried out various experiments in the field of governance, which are not just praised all over India, but across the world. The experiment we are launching today is taking a step further by trying to prevent people in Delhi from falling ill, from needing treatment in the first place,” he said.

“Yoga is India’s gift to the entire world. Indians have made great strides to ensure yoga reaches all corners of the globe, encouraging everyone to adopt it. Many people in other countries even practice it, but we have lost its importance in our everyday lives, he said.

Mass movement

The concept behind ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’, according to the Government, is to make yoga reach every household and to transform it into a mass movement by providing a certified yoga instructor to the public.

“I believe people will enthusiastically take part in this programme. We conceptualised the Yogshala programme in February 2021, passed a budget as well,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“I assumed that after this it would take us two-three years before we implement the programme, to train teachers and manage other logistics. But we are here, launching this monumental programme today, for which I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the DPSRU Vice-Chancellor and the entire TTE team,” he said.

The Government, he said, is ready with a force of 400 yoga teachers available to teach any group that avails the programme and official classes will begin in January.