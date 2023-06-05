HamberMenu
Delhi residents pledge to clean Yamuna

The Delhi Government has also launched “Environmental Leadership Bootcamp” for students

June 05, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers make a human chain as they take part in the ‘Yamuna Sansad’ programme organised to make the Yamuna river clean and pure on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi.

Volunteers make a human chain as they take part in the ‘Yamuna Sansad’ programme organised to make the Yamuna river clean and pure on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday participated in the “Yamuna Sansad” programme organised at Chhath Ghat, ITO in Delhi on Sunday.

During the “Yamuna Sansad”, the residents of Delhi formed a human chain and collectively pledged to work towards the cleaning of the Yamuna.

The Delhi Government has also launched “Environmental Leadership Bootcamp” for students in the government schools.

“This pilot project will pave the way for a future wide-scale climate change programme as a preliminary step. In Environmental Leadership Bootcamp following a holistic approach, students will be exposed to the knowledge and ambitious thinking needed to address environmental issues and encourage climate sensitivity,” an official statement said. 

