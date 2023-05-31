Delhi residents line up outside banks as exchange of ₹2,000 notes begins

May 31, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Even as the searing summer heat continued to scorch Delhi on Tuesday, people lined up outside banks to exchange ₹2,000 denomination notes. Confusion prevailed over the process of exchange and left many, especially the senior citizens, disgruntled.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 decided to withdraw ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation in pursuance of its “Clean Note Policy”. The notes were introduced in 2016 following demonetisation which pulled out ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes out of circulation. However the ₹2,000 notes, the RBI said, will continue to be legal tender.

As per the RBI guidelines, people can get ₹2,000 notes exchanged, up to a limit of ₹20,000, from nearby bank branches, starting from May 23. On Monday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, seeking to allay concerns about the legal tender status of the notes after the September 30 deadline for their exchange or deposit, had clarified that there was no need to rush to the banks; the last date was only meant to nudge people to return the notes soon.

Despite that, people rushed to the banks in huge numbers on Tuesday.

At the Connaught Place branch of Union Bank, as many as 100 customers turned up to exchange the bank notes. Many people were seen jostling for their turn at the cash counter even as the temperature hovered above 43 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

Manoj Kumar, an HDFC bank customer, took more than 20 notes to deposit but said he was told by the bank staff that he could deposit only 10 of them.

“I didn’t know how much money could be exchanged. So, I brought all the notes I had. I will come again tomorrow,” he said.

‘Process went off smoothly’

Most of the banks, however, claimed that the “process remained smooth” on the first day of exchange.

“People had some confusion regarding how much they could exchange, or if they should deposit the same in the bank or get them exchanged. We managed to solve all their queries,” said a customer care executive at the ITO branch of the HDFC Bank where 26 people turned up to exchange the notes. At the ICICI Bank, ITO, there were 35 people waiting for their turn for the exchange exercise.

With the memories of the 2016 demonetisation still fresh in their minds, many others tried to get rid of the ₹2,000 notes by buying supplies at supermarkets and petrol pumps. Some claimed that even grocery stores and petrol pumps refused to take the ₹2,000 note citing the lack of change. At some places, shopkeepers placed a cap of “at least 50% purchase” in case customers wanted to pay with ₹2,000 notes.

“I had to argue with the staff at a supermarket for over 20 minutes as the manager wasn’t ready to take my ₹2,000 note. Even when I kept telling him that it’s a legal tender and he cannot deny the same. I was forced to buy things worth ₹1,000, if I wanted him to return the change,” said Alpana Sethi, a resident of Rajouri Garden.

Rakesh Pruthi, who tried to buy petrol with ₹2,000 note at a Hari Nagar fuel station, was told by the staff that they have no cash to return the remaining amount as they are getting only ₹2,000 notes from customers since Friday.