Delhi: Resident doctors at govt. hospitals to go on indefinite strike from today

Patients at major government hospitals in the Capital are set to face difficulties as resident doctors have decided to boycott out-patient department (OPD) and elective services from Monday.

The move came in response to the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata. The call for a nationwide strike was given by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

However, emergency and ICU services will not be affected at the city hospitals as resident doctors will continue to perform these duties wearing black ribbons.

Senior doctors at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital Central government-run Safdarjung Hospital said OPDs, elective surgeries and ward duties will not be completely shut, though these will be “strongly affected”.

“OPDs and other services will run tomorrow, but with less strength of permanent doctors. Medical officers, general duty medical officers, specialists, who are also in a large number in our hospital, will work. Even teachers will be asked to work. The services will be affected, but these will not be shut down,” a senior doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said.

A senior doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital said “consultants and other doctors will work on Monday”. “But elective services will be affected,” the doctor added.

‘Protect medicos’

Meanwhile, the resident doctors’ body wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding swift justice for the deceased doctor and strict enforcement of security protocol for all health care workers across the country.

Dr. Aviral Mathur, president of FORDA, said, “We know patients will be affected by it, but such a travesty of justice has never occurred in all of history of medical profession in India. This is as bad it could get for anybody in any profession. We need concrete actions.”