Delhi reports zero virus death

03 September 2021 00:40 IST

39 fresh infections reported; test positivity rate at 0.06%

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the second consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,082, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 39 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,839.

A total of 60,483 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%.

This is the 21st time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the national capital that zero fatality due to the viral disease was logged in a day.

Of the total cases, 14,12,413 people have recovered and there are only 344 active cases.

Vaccine stock

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for three days, as per another bulletin.

A total of 1,13,044 vaccinations were administered in the city on Tuesday and a total of 1,36,31,644 doses have been given till now.

The second wave of the pandemic swept through the city in April-May.

Govt. preparedness

Despite fall in the number of daily cases over the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned saying the chances of a third wave of the pandemic are quite real, while asserting that his government is preparing on a “war footing” to combat it.

Medical infrastructure

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said the city’s medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.