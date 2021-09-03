Delhi

Delhi reports zero virus death

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the second consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,082, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 39 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,839.

A total of 60,483 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%.

This is the 21st time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the national capital that zero fatality due to the viral disease was logged in a day.

Of the total cases, 14,12,413 people have recovered and there are only 344 active cases.

Vaccine stock

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for three days, as per another bulletin.

A total of 1,13,044 vaccinations were administered in the city on Tuesday and a total of 1,36,31,644 doses have been given till now.

The second wave of the pandemic swept through the city in April-May.

Govt. preparedness

Despite fall in the number of daily cases over the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned saying the chances of a third wave of the pandemic are quite real, while asserting that his government is preparing on a “war footing” to combat it.

Medical infrastructure

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said the city’s medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 12:41:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-reports-zero-virus-death/article36263354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY