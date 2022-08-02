Delhi

Delhi reports third case of Monkeypox

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi August 02, 2022 16:12 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 16:12 IST

Delhi on Tuesday reported its third confirmed case of Monkeypox. The patient is an African national in his thirties, who has been living in Delhi, an official source said.

“He was admitted with fever and skin lesions two days back. His result has come out to be positive,” the source said. The patient does not have a recent travel history to a foreign country.

The patient is admitted in Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital and his condition is stable.

In one more suspected case, a woman in her thirties, who is also an African national, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with similar symptoms. The Delhi government is yet to officially share any details on the development.

Delhi confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 24, a day after it was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.

The first case has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Monday night.

Currently, there are two confirmed and two suspected cases admitted at LNJP Hospital, the only hospital in the city where patients with Monkeypox are admitted.

