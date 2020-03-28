Delhi reports second COVID-19 death, 9 new cases; tally now 49

The Capital reported its second death due to COVID-19 on Saturday along with nine new cases. Delhi has now reported 49 COVID-19 cases out of which 41 are active.

The deceased (case 42) has been identified as a 60-year-old man from Aden, Yemen. He died at a private hospital on Thursday. “The hospital had sent his samples for testing and came back positive for COVID-19 on Saturday,” a Delhi government official said.

Case 41 is a 48-year-old from Hari Nagar, whose house was visited by a person from abroad. Case 43 is a 63-year-old from Uttam Nagar and case 44 is a 61-year-old man from Sukdev Vihar, whose son has a travel history to Germany and the U.S.

Case 45 is an 82-year-old from Nizamuddin and case 46 is a 46-year-old man from Kalyan Puri, who came into contact with a COVID-19 positive case in Noida.

Case 47 is a 19-year-old from Todarmal Square with a travel history to the U.K. and case 48 is a 36-year-old from Jahangir Puri. Case 49 is a 69-year-old from Vasant Kunj, whose wife had travelled abroad.

Of the total 49 cases, five have been discharged from hospitals.

According to the government, 1,787 samples have been sent for testing for COVID-19 till date in the city.

“A total of 2,09,567 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance,” an official statement said.

A total of 13,132 contacts have been put under home quarantine so far out of which 11,493 are still under quarantine. A total of 19,873 passengers have been put under home quarantine so far and of that, 5,979 are still under quarantine.