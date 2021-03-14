Delhi reports over 400 new cases for third day in a row

Delhi witnessed 419 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,43,289, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Saturday.
This was the third consecutive day when there were more than 400 cases.
Three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,939. A total of 74,326 tests were done in a day.
Of the total cases, 6,30,143 people have recovered and there are 2,207 active cases. The number of active cases has shown an increase over the last two weeks.
A total of 39,853 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city on Saturday, said a Delhi government spokesperson. Of them, 20,275 were aged 60 and above and 3,685 were between 45 and 59 years. The rest were healthcare and front-line workers, data stated
Felicitation
Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile on Saturday, felicitated “corona warriors” of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.
