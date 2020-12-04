Delhi reports over 3K cases, 82 deaths

New Delhi

04 December 2020 00:58 IST

City reports over 3,000 cases with 82 deaths

The city witnessed 3,734 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,82,058, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Thursday.

Also, 82 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 9,424. Of the total cases, 5,43,514 people have recovered and there are 29,120 active cases. A total of 75,230 tests were done in the past 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 4.96%, which is less than 11.65% that was the average daily positivity rate in November. The overall positivity rate till now was 8.95%, the bulletin stated.

Out of the total 18,719 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 62.6% were vacant. About 70.5% of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 treatment were occupied by Thursday night and 58.1% of the ICU beds without ventilators were full. In November, there were days when more than 50% of beds were occupied and about 90% of ICU beds with ventilators were full. There were 5,759 containment zones in the city as on Thursday.