Delhi reports lowest virus infections since April 30

New Delhi

28 January 2021 00:39 IST

Over 6,545 healthcare workers took the COVID-19 vaccination

A total of 6,545 healthcare workers took the COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday when the city witnessed only 96 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — lowest since April 30 — taking the total number of cases to 6,34,325, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

There were 12 “minor” adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson. This is 80.8% of the daily target of 8,100 healthcare workers, down from 91.5% on Monday. On the first day of the vaccination on January 16, 4,319 healthcare workers were vaccinated and the numbers have gradually gone up.

The Capital has been using both vaccines for COVID-19 – Covaxin and Covishield – from Day 1. Of the 12 AEFI, 11 are from using Covishield and one is from Covaxin.

Rise in numbers

The increase in the number of vaccinations is due to growing trust, change in policy allowing people not in the daily list of beneficiaries to also get vaccinated and awareness classes for healthcare workers, according to officials.

The city is currently inoculating about 2.4 lakh healthcare workers whose names have been registered with the government and it is voluntary.

Meanwhile, only 29,855 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Also, nine more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,829. . Of the total cases, 6,21,995 people have recovered and tThere are 1,501 active cases in the city. The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.32% on Wednesday and the overall positivity till now was 6.04%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 8,744 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 91.8% beds were vacant. There were only 670 people under home isolation and 721 in hospitals. Also, there were 1,639 containment zones in the city as of Wednesday.

Hospital services

The Delhi government on Wednesday allowed all State-run hospitals to restart all types of surgeries, invasive procedures, IPDs, OPDs, and other medical services, according to an official order. The decision was taken due to a fall in the number of infections.