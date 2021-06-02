Delhi reports lowest hospitalisations due to COVID-19 in over two months

Scene outside the Lok Nayak Hospital on Tuesday.

New Delhi

02 June 2021 02:13 IST

From nearly 2K on April 29, the number of admitted patients came down to 182

The Capital on Monday reported the lowest number of COVID patients being hospitalised in the last two months — over 10 times lesser compared to the peak of single-day hospital admissions recorded towards the end of April.

At 182, single-day COVID hospital admissions were the lowest on Monday compared to 294 on April 1 during the ascension of the second wave in the city.

34 discharged every hour

According to Delhi government records, 44 COVID patients were admitted to hospitals and 34 discharged every hour during the 61-day upsurge of the second COVID wave. Officials said the second wave seems to be at an end.

Between April 1 and May 31, a total number of 65,762 COVID patients or 1,078 per day were admitted to city hospitals while 51,004 or 836 per day, were discharged, according to the records.

As the second wave got more virulent on a daily basis, it had peaked at 1993 admissions on a single day on April 29 when the total number of hospital beds in the city stood at 21,152.

After a slight increase on May 25, with 388 admissions compared to 382 on May 24, the number of hospitalisations has been consistently going down for the last 4 days.

These stood at 229 on May 28, 228 on May 29, 237 on May 30 and 182 on May 31.

While as many as 333 patients were discharged on Monday, the number of patients discharged on May 28 was 581, 619 on May 29 and 425 on May 30. The number of patients being discharged, as The Hindu has reported, had peaked only in mid-May — with 1384 patients leaving hospitals on May 13.

This peak in the number of patients being discharged, according to records, also marked the first time during the 61-day period that the number of patients being released overtook the number of those being admitted: 1,384 discharges were recorded against 1,366 admissions.

COVID admissions to hospitals had, so far, remained in three digits only between April 1 and April 12 when 932 admissions took place; starting with 1218 admission on April 13, daily admissions remained in four digits for the next 33 days before slipping to 952 as recently as May 16.

However, in what government officials believe is testament to the fact that the second wave has receded almost entirely from the city, hospital admissions have remained in three digits till May 31 and the number of those being discharged — as many as 1,043 on May 21 compared to 638 admissions — has not only caught up but is sometimes close to, if not more than, twice the number of daily admissions.