Delhi reports highest single-day spike in cases

With 5,739 new COVID-19 cases, Capital’s tally reaches 3,75,753

Delhi recorded 5,739 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases reported for the third consecutive day since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 5,673 cases were reported and on Tuesday, 4,853 cases were reported in the Capital.

A total of 60,124 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 9.55% in the past 24 hours. The city also saw 27 deaths and 4,138 recoveries. The total number of cases now stands at 3,75,753 and total number of deaths at 6,423. With a total of 3,38,378 recoveries, there are 30,952 active cases in the city at present.

The number of containment zones has risen to 3,113. The government bulletin showed that out of 15,749 available hospital beds, 9,895 were vacant.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the city is seeing a spike in virus cases as the Delhi government is conducting aggressive tracing and testing. He said that it was too early to comment if the spike was a “third wave” in the city, but said that factors like the festive season could also be another reason.

Mr. Jain said that the Delhi government has started aggressive tracing and testing of all family members and close contacts of those found infected with the virus; sometimes again after a gap of 4-5 days and said that it was the “best strategy” to contain the virus.The Minister said that the government was fully prepared to deal with the rise in cases.