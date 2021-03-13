Delhi reports highest number of virus cases in two months

New Delhi

30,575 more vaccinated on a day when city saw two deaths

The city witnessed 431 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,42,870, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

This is the highest number of cases in over two months and the second consecutive day when more than 400 cases have been reported. The last time more number of cases was reported was on January 9, when there were 519 cases.

Two deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,936. A total of 72,031 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,29,841 people have recovered and there are 2,093 active cases. The number of active cases has shown a slight increase over the last two weeks.

Positivity rate

“There is a stark difference in the number of cases between Delhi and States like Maharashtra and Kerala. The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 10%, while that of Delhi is 0.5%. The positivity rate in Delhi in November had touched 15%, but it has been less than 5% for the past few months and under 2% for the last two months. Currently, it is under 1%,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

‘We are quite alert and testing is being conducted on a large scale,” he added.

Meanwhile, 30,575 beneficiaries took the vaccination in the city on Friday, said a Delhi government spokesperson. Of the total beneficiaries, 14,668 were aged 60 and above and 2,585 people were between 45 and 59 years.

The rest of the people vaccinated were healthcare and front-line workers.