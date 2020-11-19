Delhi reports highest COVID-19 deaths so far

Total infections cross 5 lakh mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the five lakh-mark, with 7,486 new COVID-19 cases having been reported in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 131 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours – the highest so far – taking the total number of deaths to 7,943. Of the total 5,03,084 cases in the city, 4,52,683 people have recovered and there are 42,458 active cases. A total of 62,232 tests were done in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate was 12.03% and the overall positivity rate till now is 9%.

The number of containment zones was 4,444 on Wednesday.

About 91.7% of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 treatment and 86.8% of such beds without ventilators were full by Wednesday night, as per government data. Also, 55.3% of the total 16,884 beds available for COVID-19 treatment was occupied.

AAP attacks Centre

AAP on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Centre over provision of ICU beds and said that despite making a promise, the Centre was yet to provide 250 ICU beds in Centre-run hospitals in Delhi. “On Sunday, the Centre promised to establish 250 ICU beds within 24 hours in Delhi. Subsequently, in the next 48 hours, 500 beds were promised to us. With disappointment, I have to say that three days have passed and we have not even received the first 250 beds promised to us,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He also said that more than half of the COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals are from U.P. and Haryana. “We are happy to provide them with quality healthcare but this shows the utter failure of CM Yogi Adityanath and CM Manohar Lal,” the AAP leader said.

“People travelling from U.P. to Delhi know that getting a COVID-19 test done in their own State is next to impossible. Delhi carries out tests in a very efficient manner. Mohalla clinics and camps carry out free tests. This is the reason behind Delhi hospitals having patients from U.P. and Haryana. I am glad that Delhi government is able to provide them with the help they need, but at the same time, it is a complete failure on the part of Yogi and Khattar governments,” he added.