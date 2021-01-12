Delhi reports bird flu; govt. bans processed chicken from outside

Samples of eight dead birds from three locations have tested positive: officials

After bird flu was confirmed in the national capital on Monday, the Delhi government has banned packaged or processed chicken brought from outside the city from being sold in Delhi.

On Saturday, the government had banned the import of live birds to Delhi and also ordered the shutting down of Ghazipur poultry market as a precaution.

“Samples of dead crows from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, dead crows from Dwarka Sector 9, and 10 ducks that died in Sanjay Lake have tested positive for bird flu,” a Delhi government official said.

Results of more samples sent for testing are awaited.

‘No need to panic’

“There is no need to panic. It is a common influenza. The news of its spread from bird to human has not been reported so far. Government is taking all steps to stop the spread. One more decision has been taken today [Monday] morning. Packed, processed chicken cannot be brought from outside and sold in Delhi. So, both livestock, packed and processed chicken cannot be brought from outside and sold in Delhi,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The Minister added that bird flu does not transmit from humans to humans and urged people not to worry. “People who eat chicken and eggs do not have to worry. If you eat fully cooked chicken and eggs, then you will not get the infection,” he said.

About Sanjay Lake, the Deputy CM said, “The area is being thoroughly sanitised. We are ensuring deep cleaning is being carried out by the officials.”

Rapid response teams

“Doctors of all 48 Veterinary Hospitals of the Department of Development, Animal Husbandry Unit of Delhi government are continuously monitoring bird flu across the State.

Also, 11 rapid response teams have been set up, and they are continuously collecting samples,” an official statement said.