Delhi reports 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over two months

CM says global tender floated for vaccines, no fruitful outcome yet

Delhi reported 956 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, taking the total to 14,24,646, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday. This is the lowest number of single-day cases since March 22, when the city reported 888 new COVID-19 infections.

A total of 122 deaths were reported over 24 hours, pushing the toll to 24,073.

1.19% positivity rate

As many as 80,473 tests were conducted in a day, the health bulletin said. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Delhi fell to 1.19%, meaning only one out of 100 persons was testing positive for the virus. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Delhi government had floated a global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccines to tide over the shortage of doses in the Capital. He said this is not the time for “petty politics” over vaccine procurement.

“We have filed a global tender for vaccines. We are making all efforts from our side but till now the outcomes have not been very fruitful. From what I have understood, all the big vaccine manufacturing companies of the world want to deal directly with the Central government and are communicating directly with it,” he said.

Free vaccination

The Chief Minister made the comment after visiting the government’s drive-through vaccination centre at Chhatrasal Stadium where citizens above 45 years of age will be vaccinated for free.

“The Delhi government has started a drive-in vaccination facility here at the Chhatrasal Stadium. People can come here in their cars, motorcycles, even on foot and get vaccinated. Vaccination is free at this centre. Right now this has been initiated for those above 45 years because there is no vaccine for those below that age,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister added that the vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group will be started as soon as adequate doses arrive.

He said, as of data recorded till Friday, there were about 450 cases of black fungus at government hospitals and the Delhi government had demanded more medicines from the Centre.

“We have demanded the medicines accordingly and I understand that there is a countrywide paucity of medicines. The Central government is giving whatever it can. As I understand, more injections of this medicine will be procured and will be distributed to all the State governments,” he said.