Delhi reports 76 new cases, one death

New Delhi

11 July 2021 00:41 IST

The Capital reported 76 fresh infections and one death in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

There was a reduction of six active cases with 81 recoveries and 81,451 tests having been conducted bringing the total tally of COVID-19 cases in Delhi to 14,35,030 with 14,09,226 recoveries and 25,012 deaths since the pandemic began.

There were currently 792 active cases in the city even as the total number of vaccine doses been administered reached 88,10,952 with 1,31,143 doses having been administered on July 9, according to the Delhi government’s vaccination bulletin.

According to the government, 95,341 doses administered were first doses while 35,802 econd doses were administered on Wednesday. The bulletin also stated that the Capital currently had less than a days’ stock of vaccine doses remaining with 63,000 doses available for inoculation till the morning of July 10.