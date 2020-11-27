Delhi reports 5,475 fresh virus cases, 91 deaths

Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi reported 5,475 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,51,262, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 91 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 8,811. Of the total cases, 5,03,717 people have recovered and there are 38,734 active cases.

About 86.23% ICU beds with ventilators and 72.3% ICU beds without ventilators were full by Thursday night, as per Delhi government data.

In many hospitals, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Batra Hospital, there were no ICU beds with ventilators and in Lok Nayak Hospital only four were free and in GTB Hospital, the number was five.

Also, out of the total 18,299 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 49.6% were occupied. There were 5,156 containment zones in the city as on Thursday.

Senior AAP leader and Minister Gopal Rai tested positive on Thursday and was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket later in the day, according to the Minister’s office.

“He is stable now. The hospital will tell whether plasma therapy has to be done or not, by tomorrow [Friday],” a source in the AAP said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to expand door-to-door survey, officials said.

“Officials have been told to continue the survey for the rest for the district. It will take at least one month to do the survey in our district,” a district official said.

By Wednesday, the survey was completed in “high-risk areas”under which more than 13.5 lakh households and about 57.5 lakh people were covered.