Delhi reports 47 new COVID-19 infections

New Delhi

19 November 2021 01:22 IST

The city reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 14,40,575, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Thursday.

No new COVID-19-related death was reported in 24 hours for the third consecutive day and the death toll stood at 25,095.

A total of 59,212 tests were done on Thursday and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.08%. So far, 14,15,118 people have recovered and there are 362 active cases.

