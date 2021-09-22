Delhi reports 39 fresh cases, zero fatalities

New Delhi

22 September 2021 00:51 IST

The city reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and no deaths in last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the city reported zero deaths. The total number of deaths stood at 25,085 and cases at 14,38,556. A total of 66,278 tests were done in a day and TPR was 0.06%. Of the total cases, 14,13,071 people have recovered and there are only 400 active cases.s

Advertising

Advertising