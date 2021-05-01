Delhi

Delhi reports 375 COVID deaths, 27,047 new cases

Delhi reported 375 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 16,147, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, 27,047 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 11,49,333.

A total of 82,745 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 10,33,825 people have recovered and there are 99,361 active cases.

The positivity of new cases was 32.69%. This means more than 32 out of 100 people taking the test are testing positive for COVID-19.

The positivity, which is the percentage of people testing positive out of the total tests done, has been almost on the same level for the past one week.

There was a sharp rise in positivity from 3.5% on April 1 to 36.2% on April 22. But since then, it has stayed below it.

Out of the total 21,156 beds for COVID-19 treatment in the city, only 6.14% were vacant at 11 p.m. on Friday. Also, only 44 ICU beds were vacant.

