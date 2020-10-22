Delhi reports 3,686 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

National capital’s tally reaches 3,40,436

As many as 3,686 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,40,436, according to a Delhi government health bulletin released on Wednesday.

Also, 47 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 6,128. Of the total cases, 3,10,191 people have recovered and there are 24,117 active cases.

The positivity rate – percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done – is 6.2%, which was higher than early October. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.2%. There are a total of 2,724 containment zones.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that plasma therapy saved his life after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“ICMR-AIIMS study has not got much breakthrough. We have been doing [plasma therapy] trials and the Delhi government has gone way ahead in it. Over 2,000 people have been benefited after receiving plasma,” Mr. Jain told reporters here.

About 2,000 people have been given plasma therapy through ILBS plasma bank and there are more people who have directly taken it from donors, the Minister said.

“Even America has said that it is beneficial and research on it is going on around the world. Delhi is a pioneer in it. You should ask family members of patients, who have undergone the therapy, about the benefits of it,” Mr. Jain said.