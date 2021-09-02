Delhi reports 36 new virus cases, no death

The Capital reported no one new COVID-19 death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,082, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 36 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,800. A total of 59,013 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%. Of the total cases, 14,12,375 people have recovered and there are only 343 active cases.

This is the 20th time since the start of the second COVID wave in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Wednesday morning would last for four days, as per another bulletin.

A total of 1,35,815 vaccinations were administered in the city on Tuesday and a total of 1,35,18,513 doses have been given till now.