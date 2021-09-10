Delhi reports 36 new cases, no deaths

New Delhi

10 September 2021 00:36 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the second consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 36 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,118. A total of 79,003 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.05%. Of the total cases, 14,12,620 people have recovered and there are only 415 active cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for six days, as per another bulletin. A total of 1,44,963 vaccinations were administered in the city on Wednesday and a total of 1,45,85,525 doses have been given till now.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, RT-PCR, the most recommended method for tracing the virus, accounted for over 70% of the total tests conducted to identify infected patients in Delhi in the last five months, according to government data.