Delhi

Delhi reports 36 new cases, no deaths

The city reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the second consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 36 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,118. A total of 79,003 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.05%. Of the total cases, 14,12,620 people have recovered and there are only 415 active cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for six days, as per another bulletin. A total of 1,44,963 vaccinations were administered in the city on Wednesday and a total of 1,45,85,525 doses have been given till now.

Meanwhile, RT-PCR, the most recommended method for tracing the virus, accounted for over 70% of the total tests conducted to identify infected patients in Delhi in the last five months, according to government data.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 12:36:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-reports-36-new-cases-no-deaths/article36392141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY