Delhi reports 35 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.06%

New Delhi:

25 November 2021 08:18 IST

With the fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 1,440,754 while the death toll remains at 25,095

Delhi reported 35 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.06% and zero fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on November 25.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 1,440,754 while the death toll remains at 25,095.

A total of 54,268 tests were conducted on November 23 including 45,186 RT-PCR.

Advertising

Advertising

The government did not issue the health bulletin on November 24.