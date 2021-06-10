Delhi reports 305 new cases

The Capital reported 305 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,30,433, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 44 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,748. A total of 75,133 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 14,01,473 people have recovered and there are 4,212 active cases.

The test positivity rate was 0.41% which means that less than one person out of 100 people taking COVID-19 tests are now positive for the virus. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed officials to tie up with e-commerce organisations to ensure vaccination for delivery persons.