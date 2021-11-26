Delhi reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The city reported no new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for the 10th consecutive day and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,095, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Thursday.

Thirty new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,40,784. A total of 55,930 tests were conducted in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.05%.

Of the total cases, 14,15,380 people have recovered and there are 309 active cases.

The Delhi Government did not release the daily bulletin on Wednesday and it was also released on Thursday.