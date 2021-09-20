Delhi reports 28 new cases, zero fatalities

The Capital recorded 28 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The bulletin said 63,302 tests had been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.04%. The death toll stands at 25,085.

The city now has 387 active cases, of which 130 patients are in home isolation.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 14,38,497.

Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 2,03,527 people were vaccinated, of whom 1,04,457 received their first dose.

The total number of people vaccinated so far stands at 1,59,66,480, of whom 47,89,506 have received their first dose.