Delhi reports 26 new cases, zero fatalities

New Delhi

16 October 2021 01:19 IST

The Capital recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, according to a health bulletin released on Friday. The Delhi government said that 59,653 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.04%.

There are currently 327 active cases, of which 104 are under home isolation. The total cases since the pandemic began now stand at 14,39,337.

Under the vaccination drive, 75,734 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of whom 28,393 have received their first dose.

