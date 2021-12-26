Delhi reports 249 infections, one death

Highest in over six months; active cases cross 900 mark

Continuing the upward trend, 249 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest in more than six months, taking the total number of cases to 14,43,062, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Saturday.

There was one COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,104.

A total of 57,295 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.43%, which is also the highest in more than six months. Night curfew, closure of schools and colleges is feared to return as the positivity inched towards 0.5%, the trigger point of yellow alert under the Graded Response Action Plan.

Of the total cases, 14,17,024 people have recovered and there are 934 active cases. The new cases are up by 38.3% compared to 180 cases a day before.

Last time more number of new cases was reported was on June 13, when 255 cases were reported.

Seventy-nine cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the city till now, as per official figures, and 23 of them have been discharged.

After a peak in November last year, the number of new COVID-19 cases fell through December last year, January and most of February. From mid-April people started finding it difficult to find beds in hospitals and the TPR peaked at 36.2% on April 22 and since then, it has stayed below it.

The highest number of daily new cases in Delhi till now was reported on April 20, when 28,325 cases were reported