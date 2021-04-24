Delhi

Delhi reports 24,331 new cases, 348 deaths

Delhi reported 348 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours – the highest since the beginning of the pandemic – taking the total number of deaths to 13,541, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, 24,331 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 9,80,679.

A total of 75,037 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. The positivity of new cases were 32.43%.

Of the total cases, 8,75,109 people have recovered and there are 92,029 active cases at present.

A total of 67,424 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 20,431 beds for COVID-19 treatment, only 9.08% of beds were vacant at 11 p.m. Also, only 22 ICU beds were vacant.

Many hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Burari Hospital, did not have a single vacant COVID-19 bed.

The number of COVID-19 beds at Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Hospital was reduced to 350 from 600 due to oxygen shortage, said sources. “We are getting less supply of oxygen and thus the decision was taken,” a hospital official said.

People running from one hospital to another looking for beds was a common sight outside Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest Delhi government-run hospital. “This is the fifth hospital I have visited with my mother. I just called GTB Hospital, which showed 292 vacant beds on the government website, but the hospital said they did not have any bed. What will we do now?” a person said outside the hospital.

Around 5 p.m., there were five ambulances waiting outside Lok Nayak Hospital, but a board read there were no vacant beds.

