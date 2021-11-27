Delhi reports 23 cases, no COVID death

New Delhi

27 November 2021 01:40 IST

The Capital reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Friday. No new related death occurred in the past 24 hours for the 11th consecutive day.

The caseload now stands at 14,40,807 and death toll at 25,095. So far, 14,15,411 people have recovered and there are 301 active cases.

A total of 58,615 tests were done on Friday and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.04%.

