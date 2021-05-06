Delhi reports 20,960 new virus cases and 311 deaths

New Delhi

06 May 2021 00:44 IST

11,43,980 have recovered; there are 91,859 active cases now

Delhi reported 311 COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 18,063, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday.

Also, 20,960 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 12,53,902.

A total of 79,491 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total cases, 11,43,980 people have recovered and there are 91,859 active cases.

Out of the total 21,805 beds for COVID-19 treatment here, only 7.1% of beds were vacant at 8 p.m. Also, only 45 ICU beds were vacant.

The positivity rate fell to 26.37% from 29.56% on Tuesday. This means that about 26 out of 100 people taking COVID-19 test are now testing positive. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people testing positive out of the total tests done, has fallen below 30% after almost two weeks.

There was a sharp rise in positivity from 3.5% on April 1 to 36.2% on April 22. But since then, it has stayed below it. Lower positivity is a good sign, as per experts.

The Delhi government spokesperson said that the positivity rate is currently “under control” after a “timely” lockdown was imposed by Delhi government.

The positivity rate should ideally be below 5%.

The Delhi government did not release the daily bulletin on Tuesday, and it was released around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The government did not give any reason for not releasing the same on Tuesday.

It has happened at least twice in the past.

As per Tuesday’s bulletin, Delhi reported 338 more COVID-19-related deaths and 19,953 new cases in 24 hours.