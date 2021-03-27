Delhi reports 1,534 fresh COVID-19 cases

20,652 beneficiaries received vaccine in the city on Friday

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in the national capital with 1,534 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours – the highest in more than three months. The total number of cases stood at 6,54,276, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

This is the fourth consecutive day when more than 1,000 new cases were reported this year.

The last time more number of cases were reported was on December 16, with 1,547 cases.

Also, nine more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,987. A total of 85,092 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 6,37,238 people have recovered and there are 6,051 active cases in the city at present.

The positivity rate has also increased to 1.80 % on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 cases had been seeing a dip in the early 2021. On January 16, the number of new cases had dropped to 94 and it slowly increased to 200 on February 24 and it has been increasing since then.

A total of 20,652 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi till 6 p.m. on Friday, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 10,570 were people who are aged 60 and above and 2,092 people were between 45 and 59 years.

The rest of the people vaccinated were healthcare staffers and front-line workers.