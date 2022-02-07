Delhi

Delhi reports 1,410 COVID cases, 14 deaths

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 07 February 2022 01:28 IST
Updated: 07 February 2022 01:28 IST

Positivity rate dips to 2.45%

The Capital reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, a health bulletin released by the Delhi government said on Sunday.

The COVID positivity rate stood at 2.45% and over 57,549 tests were conducted. There are 8,869 active cases in the city out of which 6,401 are under home isolation.

Delhi had reported 1,604 cases, 17 deaths with a positivity rate at 2.87% on Saturday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

