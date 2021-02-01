Delhi reports 140 new virus cases, 4 deaths

NEW DELHI

01 February 2021 00:27 IST

The Capital recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with four deaths and 211 recoveries in 24 hours, a health bulletin released by the Delhi government said.

Also, 60,695 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.23%, the bulletin said. Out of the total tests, 38,746 were RT-PCR and 21,949 were rapid antigen tests.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has climbed to 6,35,096 and the number of deaths to 10,853. The bulletin added that 6,22,882 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far and there are 1,361 active cases in the city.

