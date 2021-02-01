Delhi

Delhi reports 140 new virus cases, 4 deaths

The Capital recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with four deaths and 211 recoveries in 24 hours, a health bulletin released by the Delhi government said.

Also, 60,695 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.23%, the bulletin said. Out of the total tests, 38,746 were RT-PCR and 21,949 were rapid antigen tests.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has climbed to 6,35,096 and the number of deaths to 10,853. The bulletin added that 6,22,882 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far and there are 1,361 active cases in the city.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 12:27:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-reports-140-new-virus-cases-4-deaths/article33712013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY