Delhi reports 1,363 new virus cases and 35 deaths

The Capital on Thursday recorded 1,363 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 6,13,357. In a 24-hour period, 35 deaths and 2,391 recoveries were also recorded, according to a heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government.
The total number of deaths now stands at 10,182 and total recoveries at 5,90,977. There are 12,198 active cases in the city at present.
The number of containment zones now stands at 6,376.
The bulletin added that 90,354 tests had been conducted in the 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 1.51%, which is the lowest since August 31 when the Capital had recorded 1,358 cases. The death rate based on data of the past 10 days was 2.45%.
The positivity rate has stayed below 2% for the third consecutive day.
Out of the 90,354 tests conducted, 49,102 were RT-PCR tests and 41,252 were RAT. The Capital has so far tested 75,41,348 people.
