Delhi reports 1,091 new virus cases

The Capital recorded 1,091 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hours on Sunday along with 26 deaths and 1,275 recoveries. There are 10,148 active cases in the city.
According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 83,289 tests were conducted in a day and the positivity rate was 1.31%. The death rate based on the data from the past ten days was at 2.54%. Of the total tests conducted, 46,001 were RT-PCR tests while 37,288 were RAT tests.
Total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital now stands at 6,17,005, with a total of 10,277 deaths and 5,96,580 recoveries. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 78,000,367 tests have been conducted.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi was under control as the positivity rate, which was as high as 15% in November, was now constantly below 2%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath