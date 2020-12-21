Delhi reports 1,091 new virus cases

Total COVID-19 cases stand at 6,17,005 with 10,277 deaths and 5,96,580 recoveries

The Capital recorded 1,091 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hours on Sunday along with 26 deaths and 1,275 recoveries. There are 10,148 active cases in the city.

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 83,289 tests were conducted in a day and the positivity rate was 1.31%. The death rate based on the data from the past ten days was at 2.54%. Of the total tests conducted, 46,001 were RT-PCR tests while 37,288 were RAT tests.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital now stands at 6,17,005, with a total of 10,277 deaths and 5,96,580 recoveries. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 78,000,367 tests have been conducted.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi was under control as the positivity rate, which was as high as 15% in November, was now constantly below 2%.