Delhi reports 109 cases, 8 deaths

‘20 days of Covaxin, 9 days of Covishield stock available’

The city reported 109 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,33,475, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, eight deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,948. A total of 77,382 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.14%. Of the total cases, 14,06,760 people have recovered and there are 1,767 active cases.

AAP MLA Atishi, presenting a daily vaccination bulletin, said 25% youth in Delhi have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“As of yesterday [Wednesday]. Delhi received more than 68,000 Covaxin doses and 80,000 Covishield doses, which totals to 10,24,000 vaccine doses available in the State. Currently, Delhi has 20 days of Covaxin and 9 days of Covishield stock available, and the Covaxin is only being administered to the recipients of second dose,” Ms. Atishi said.

“Walk-in facility available for all the age groups at government school vaccination centres. The list is available on the CoWin app,” the AAP leader added. A total of 1,09,358 doses were administered on Wednesday in the city, as per government data.