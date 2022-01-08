Delhi refuses to mask up as pandemic rages

New Delhi

08 January 2022 01:42 IST

Apathy towards the most basic COVID-19 protocol is helping the infection spread rapidly in Capital

As daily COVID-19 cases surge and infections shoot through the roof, non-compliance with protocol by Delhiites is playing no less a role in spiking the intensity of the wave in the Capital, government sources and doctors believe.

Largely immune to repeated government appeals, sensitisation campaigns, strict prosecution and advice from doctors citing its transmissibility, people are flouting the most basic of norms like wearing masks or wearing them properly.

The numbers are a damning proof of the city’s nonconformity. Of the 210 people fined in the city every hour for non-adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour (CAB) over the last five days, 202 were not wearing masks or not wearing them properly. Of the 5,000-odd challans issued every day, 4,853 are for non-adherence to CAB. Over 24,266 of the 25,202 people, that is 96 %, fined between January 1 and January 5 were prosecuted for mask-related violations.

In comparison, only 584 challans were issued for not following social distancing norms and 217 for spitting in public, which too have been categorised as an offence in light of the pandemic.

It is not a new habit— between April and December last year, the police had challaned over 2.5 lakh people for not wearing masks.

Growing concerns

A senior Health Department official said masks were the most basic but the most significant measure that could be taken against COVID at the moment.

According to Delhi government records, of the 1,390 admitted to city hospitals, 996 were ‘mild patients’ not requiring oxygen support, 286 were ‘moderate’ and on oxygen support while 31 were on ventilator support.

“Early trends of ICU occupancy at city hospitals reveal that the elderly and co-morbid with underlying medical conditions are admitted. This proves that this segment remains vulnerable despite the mild nature of Omicron; the rest of the society has a responsibility towards them and do what is possible to keep such individuals from getting infected,” said a senior government official.

While the government, according to a senior official from the Revenue Department that oversees the enforcement of CAB in the city, had begun reaching out to residents’ and market associations to familiarise them with the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and the home isolation guidelines, people too needed to do their bit.

“We are doing the best we can as far as enforcement of CAB is concerned but the quantum of fines we are able to impose on a daily basis – around 5,000 or so – is rather low compared to the size of the city’s population. Citizens need to do their bit as well,” another government official said.

Only solution

According to K.K. Talwar, former head of Medical Council of India who was part of an expert group to tackle COVID in Punjab, masks were not just the best but perhaps the only way to prevent the infection.

“I would go so far as to say that wearing masks is perhaps the only way to save oneself from getting infected by COVID, given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant,” he said.

More so with the density of India’s population. “In a country with as dense a population as ours, making social distancing difficult to implement, masks are certainly very important. Countries which were able to defend themselves against the devastation of the previous [Delta] variant around the world were evidently those that had high compliance when it came to wearing masks,” Dr. Talwar added.

Wearing a mask in public is very, very important due to the transmissibility of the Omicron variant as well as the situation of the viral load in the body of a carrier, said Suvrankar Datta, a junior resident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

“Wearing a mask is the most significant non-pharmaceutical intervention to prevent COVID. What has been noticed is that the viral load in the nasal passage and throat of those infected by Omicron is so high that an individual can become a carrier without feeling or exhibiting any symptoms. In such a scenario, it becomes very very important to wear masks to prevent infection,” Dr. Datta said.