Delhi records warmest night in 55 years amid unrelenting heatwave

Published - June 20, 2024 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Capital has been reeling under unprecedented temperatures for over ten days. | Photo Credit: AP

The Capital recorded its highest-ever minimum temperature in June on Wednesday at 35.2 degrees Celsius — an eight-degree shift above the season’s normal, and the highest minimum recorded in June in the last 55 years, according to officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), who cited data available from 1969 to 2024.

The previously-held record of the highest minimum temperature in June was recorded in 2010, when mercury hit 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the day’s maximum temperature hit 43.6 degrees Celsius, recording a five-degree departure from the average temperature recorded at this time of the year.

The number of heatwaves recorded in June has been the highest in the last 15 years, according to the IMD.

Peak power demand

The unprecedented heat also signalled a massive consumption of electricity, pushing the Capital’s peak power demand to an all-time high of 8,656 MW on Wednesday afternoon, beating Tuesday’s record of 8,647 MW, said discom officials.

According to the IMD, some relief from the 11-day heatwave is in store in the form of thunderstorms on June 20 and 21.

