Delhi records second biggest spike in fresh COVID-19 cases

People undergoing testing at a mobile centre in Azadpur market in the city on Friday.

New Delhi

12 September 2020 09:21 IST

Mohalla clinics to start testing for the virus on working days from 2 p.m.-5 p.m..

Delhi recorded 4,266 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours – its second-highest single-day spike, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday. The total number of cases now stands at 2,09,748.

Over 60K testing

A record number of COVID-19 tests — 60,580 — were also done in the past 24 hours. This is the first time that over 60,000 tests were done in a day.

The number of cases has also remained high with Thursday and Wednesday witnessing the highest single-day spikes with 4,306 and 4,039 cases respectively.

Though the number of tests has gone up compared to Thursday, the positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) has fallen to 7% from 7.3% on Thursday.

This is the lowest positivity rate in more than 20 days.

21 more deaths

Also, 21 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,687, the bulletin added. Of the total cases, 1,78,154 people have recovered and there are 26,907 active cases.

Out of the total 14,230 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 8,199 (57.6%) were vacant, as per government data on Friday.

However, 57.8% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 68.7% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

Also, the number of containment zones in the city jumped to 1,329, which is the highest till now.

The government has decided that Mohalla clinics will start COVID-19 testing on all working days between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“In order to augment the COVID-19 testing drive, it has been decided to initiate testing at all AAMCs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days with immediate effect,” an order issued on Thursday read.