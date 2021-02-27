Delhi records ‘poor’ air quality: CPCB

New Delhi

27 February 2021 01:17 IST

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida improved slightly, but remained in ‘poor’ category on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“The AQI is forecast to fall well within the ‘poor’ category on February 27 and 28. Though ventilation is favourable for better AQI, an increase in mineral dust contribution is expected in the coming days as the winds are from dry desert regions,” said a statement by government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The speed of surface-level winds was “high”, which led to dispersion of pollutants. Also, the “mixing layer height”was “moderate”.

