Delhi records ‘poor’ air quality: CPCB

Air quality is expected to improve in the coming days

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram was in ‘poor’ category and Noida’s was in ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, said CPCB data.

Delhi’s air quality is expected to improve in the coming days. “Poor category is forecast for Friday. Under the influence of western disturbance, winds are forecast to increase on Saturday. Marginal improvement in AQI is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but it will remain within the ‘very poor’ category,” said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Thursday.

Also, the speed of surface-level winds was “high”, which aided in lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface. But the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “low”. This also led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 296 on Thursday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 234 and 306 respectively.