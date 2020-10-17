Delhi records over 3,000 virus cases for fourth day in a row

There are 22,814 active cases in the national capital at present

As many as 3,428 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,24,459, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, 22 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,946. Of the total cases, 2,95,699, people have recovered and there are 22,814 active cases at present.

A total of 58,145 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total tests, 15,660 tests were RT-PCR – the highest-ever. This was the first time more than 15,000 tests were done in a day.

Containment zones

The number of containment zones in the city on Friday was 2,747.

Also, the number of active cases has increased for the fourth consecutive day and so did the number of people under home isolation for the third straight day. However, the number of people in hospitals slightly decreased on Friday.

Out of the total 15,759 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 67.9% were vacant, as per government data. However, 54.2% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 53.8% of such beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 5.9%. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.3%.